Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

OF Craig Gentry said Wednesday that he is still feeling symptoms from a concussion he sustained Sept. 9 against the White Sox during a collision while running to first base. “I‘m eager to get back, but I don’t want to rush back and have a setback,” Gentry said. Gentry was hurt when he collided with 2B Carlos Sanchez while trying to beat out a bunt. Gentry’s head hit Sanchez’s right shoulder. “It caught me off guard,” Gentry said. “For some reason I didn’t know he was there. I didn’t have any chance to brace myself or anything like that. That was definitely a pretty violent collision. I‘m just waiting to feel completely normal again before I can start doing stuff again. I don’t know how long it will be.”

LHP Drew Pomeranz, as expected, will make a spot start Saturday against Philadelphia, replacing RHP Jason Hammel, who will miss his scheduled start to be with his wife for the birth of their second child. Pomeranz is 5-4 with a 2.53 ERA in 19 games, including nine starts this season. He made a spot start on Aug. 27 against Houston, getting a no-decision in a 5-4 A’s victory. He allowed one run and three hits over 5 1/3 innings, striking out seven and walking one. “It’s an acquired taste, pitch out of the bullpen, then go into the rotation knowing you’re supposed to throw a certain number of pitches,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “He’s done it numerous times for us this year and had success doing it, so if there’s anybody you’d feel confident in in that type of role, it’s him.”

1B Stephen Vogt made his first appearance in a game Wednesday night since spraining his left ankle Sept. 3. Vogt pinch-hit in the eighth inning of the Athletics’ 6-1 loss to Texas. He was intentionally walked, then came out of the game for a pinch runner.

RHP Jason Hammel will miss his scheduled start Saturday against the Phillies to be with his wife for the birth of their second child. He will be replaced by LHP Drew Pomeranz.

C Geovany Soto went 1-for-3 with a double and scored a run Wednesday night in Oakland’s 6-1 loss to Texas, his former team. It was his first action since he left Friday’s game due to back spasms. He snapped 0-for-14 skid with his fifth-inning double. The Rangers traded Soto to Oakland on Aug. 24.

RHP Jeff Samardzija pitched eight shutout innings, allowing just four hits, but got a no-decision Wednesday night in Oakland’s 6-1 loss to Texas. Samardzija struck out 10, matching his season high, and didn’t walk a batter. He extended his streak of scoreless innings to a career-high 16 innings.

LHP Sean Doolittle (1-4) gave up five runs and three hits in one-third of an inning Wednesday night in a 6-1 loss to Texas. Doolittle took the loss and blew his fourth save in 25 chances this season. “For me and maybe even the team, it’s going to be a turning point one way or another,” Doolittle said.