Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Sonny Gray (13-9) gave up five runs, four earned, and eight hits over five innings Thursday afternoon in a 7-2 loss to Texas. Gray fell to 1-6 over his past 10 starts. He struck out four and walked two. Gray gave up four runs in the first innings, throwing 32 pitches. He allowed five singles in the frame as his first-inning struggles continued.

OF Sam Fuld went 2-for-4 with a two-run triple and a double Thursday in a 7-2 loss to Texas. Over his past 17 games, Fuld has 10 RBIs.

C Bryan Anderson made his A’s debut Thursday, hitting into a game-ending double-play in the ninth inning of a 7-2 loss to Texas. The A’s acquired Anderson from Cincinnati on Aug. 24 in a minor league trade for cash considerations. He was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Sept. 1.

C John Jaso (concussion symptoms) has yet to resume baseball activities after being shut down on Sept. 10 following an examination in Pittsburgh by a concussion specialist. “He’s status quo,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said before Oakland’s 7-2 loss to Texas. “The same. Really isn’t making any progress from the way he feels and not doing any baseball activities. Just trying to get him in a normal cycle to whether it’s sleep patterns or so forth to where this thing subsides some. but at this point it is not.” Jaso suffered a season-ending concussion last season in July. This year he has been on the seven-day disabled list since Aug. 24 but has battled concussion symptoms since taking a hard foul fall off his mask on Aug. 8. Melvin said he has not counted him out this year. “You never know. Obviously the first and foremost with him is that he recovers from this thing. That’s what I‘m most worried about.”

RF Josh Reddick was out of the lineup Thursday against Texas, one day after taking a hard fall while beating out an infield single in the eighth inning and hurting his left ankle and the right side of his neck. Reddick had an MRI on his ankle, which revealed no fracture, A’s manager Bob Melvin said before his team’s 7-2 loss to Texas. “No breaks as far as the ankle,” Melvin said. “That’s what we were worried about.” Melvin said Reddick did not have an MRI of his neck. “The neck’s just kind of more like a whiplash thing.” After taking a long stride and hitting the bag with his left foot in the eighth inning, Reddick fell hard and tumbled forward. He stayed in the game.