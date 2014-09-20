Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

1B Stephen Vogt made his first start Friday night against Philadelphia since spraining his left ankle on Sept. 3 while sliding in a game against Seattle. Vogt went 0-for-2 but walked twice and scored a run. Vogt pinch hit Sept. 17 against Texas but was intentionally walked then replaced by a pinch runner. “We’ve missed him,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said before the game. “Ever since we brought him back up (from Triple-A Sacramento), he’s been a spark plug for us, a tough out, a grinder, so it’s nice to get him back in the lineup.” Vogt entered the game batting .302 with nine home runs and 32 RBIs. Vogt, who is still bothered by an injury to his right foot, will not be available to catch the rest of the season and will probably not be used in the outfield, either, Melvin said.

CF Coco Crisp went 2-for-4 and drove in a run during Oakland’s three-run rally in the second inning Friday night in a 3-1 victory against Philadelphia. Crisp was coming off a 1-for-12 series against the Texas Rangers

LHP Jon Lester (16-10) won his third straight start Friday night, allowing just one run and five hits in a 3-1 victory against Philadelphia. Lester struck out seven and walked only two. In 10 starts since being traded by Boston to the A‘s, Lester is 6-3.

LHP Sean Doolittle pitched a one-two-three ninth inning Friday night in a 3-1 victory against Philadelphia, earning his 22nd save of the season. Doolittle’s save came just two days after he allowed five runs in the ninth inning of a 6-1 defeat to Texas, blowing the save and getting a loss.

RF Josh Reddick (sore left ankle and neck) was out of the starting lineup for the second straight game Friday night against Philadelphia. Reddick took some swings in the batting cage, and A’s manager Bob Melvin said he “potentially could be back” in the lineup Saturday. Reddick was hurt Wednesday against Texas while beating out an infield single. After hitting the bag with his left foot, Reddick took a hard fall. Of Reddick’s two injuries, his sore neck is bothering him the most.