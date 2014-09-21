Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

LHP Drew Pomeranz made a spot start against Philadelphia as Jason Hammel missed the game to be with his wife for the birth of their second child. Pomeranz pitched five shutout innings, allowing just one hit -- an infield single -- while striking out six and walking two. He got a no-decision in the A’s 3-0 loss. It was his first appearance since throwing three innings against Seattle on Sept. 2. “It was just about finding my rhythm again, getting used to being back out there,” he said.

1B Stephen Vogt won the Jim “Catfish” Hunter Award in a vote of players, coaches and staff. The award honors an A’s player who exemplifies the “courageous, competitive and inspirational spirit” that Hunter demonstrated on and off the field. “Just to have your teammates and coaches think of you in that regard, it’s the highest honor you can have as a ballplayer,” Vogt said.

CF Coco Crisp, who has been dealing with a strained neck much of the season, was out of the starting lineup Saturday against Philadelphia. Crisp had started 14 straight games after missing five because of his neck injury. Crisp pinch-hit in the eighth inning, flying out to left.

RHP Jason Hammel missed his scheduled start Saturday to be with his wife for the birth of their second child. Hammel will make his next start Sept. 25 when the A’s open a four-game road series against the Texas Rangers.

RF Josh Reddick returned to the starting lineup after missing two games with a sore left ankle and neck. Reddick went 2-for-3 in a 3-0 loss to the Phillies, singling to left in the first inning then beating out an infield single in the fifth.