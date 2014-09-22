Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

OF Craig Gentry (concussion) hasn’t played since being hurt during a collision on Sept. 9 and has yet to resume baseball activity. “If you look at that hit, it was a pretty good hit, and he’s had a concussion before,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said before the A’s 8-6, 10-inning victory against Philadelphia. “He’s still having a little bit of a tough time with it. I think yesterday he went and saw another doctor.” Melvin acknowledged that there’s a possibility Gentry might not return to action this season.

C Derek Norris, who had a wild-pitch bounce off his chin Saturday against Philadelphia, was out of the lineup Sunday and was not available off the bench. “Hopefully he’s able to play (Monday),” A’s manager Bob Melvin said.

3B Josh Donaldson hit his third walk-off home run of the season Sunday, a two-run shot in the bottom of the 10th inning in an 8-6 victory against Philadelphia. Donaldson tied Reggie Jackson, Dave Kingman and Matt Stairs for the single-season Oakland record for walk-off home runs. He now has four career walk-off home runs. Donaldson went 3-for-5 with three runs, two RBIs and his team-high 28th home run of the season.

LHP Scott Kazmir had another rough outing Sunday, allowing six runs on a season-high 11 hits over 5 1/3 inning and getting a no-decision in Oakland’s 8-6, 10-inning victory against Philadelphia. Kazmir struck out nine and walked one. He’s gone 0-4 over his past six starts. “My body, everything feels great,” Kazmir said. “Everything feels good. It’s just a matter of consistency. I‘m not consistent out there.”

C Geovany Soto went 1-for-3 with a two-run double, walked twice and drove in three runs Sunday in an 8-6, 10-inning victory against Philadelphia. He also threw out Phillies RF Marlon Byrd, who attempted to steal second base in the seventh inning. Soto started in place of Derek Norris, who was sidelined after being hit in the chin Saturday by a wild pitch. “He had a good game all the way around,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “Made a great throw, blocked numerous balls in the dirt with guys on base or with two strikes, huge hit, walk.”

SS Jed Lowrie (left foot contusion) was hit by a pitch in the first inning and came out of the game Sunday against Philadelphia after the fourth inning. INF Nick Punto replaced him at shortstop. “He’s all right,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said of Lowrie. “Just got it pretty good on the foot. As a shortstop you have to have your range, and the ball in the hole the next inning he was having a little trouble getting over there. That’s why we have a guy like Punto.”

LHP Sean Doolittle pitched the final two innings in Oakland’s 8-6, 10-inning win Sunday against Philadelphia, blanking the Phillies on no hits and striking out a season-high four batters. Doolittle, the A’s closer, got the win, improving to 2-4.