Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

C Derek Norris got a cortisone shot in his injured right shoulder Sunday and returned to the lineup Monday as the designated hitter. He went 1-for-2 and scored a run. According to A’s manager Bob Melvin, Norris was hurt during a play at the plate Saturday against Philadelphia. Norris also was hit in the chin with a wild pitch during that game. He missed Sunday’s series finale against the Phillies.

RHP Jason Hammel rejoined the A’s on Monday after missing the previous three games to be with his wife, Elissa, in Boston for the birth of their daughter, Colby Jane. Hammel missed his start Saturday against Philadelphia but is scheduled to start Thursday at Texas.

C Geovany Soto went 1-for-4 and drove in two runs with a bases-loaded single in the first inning of Oakland’s 8-4 victory over the Angels. He has an 11-game hitting streak against the Angels, including all four games this season. He is batting .313 for his career against Los Angeles, his best mark against any American League team.

SS Jed Lowrie (left foot contusion) was in the starting lineup Monday and went 1-for-4 against the Angels. He was hit by a pitch in the left foot in the first inning Sunday against Philadelphia and left the game after the fourth inning because of pain and swelling. “It’s still bruised and swollen, but under the circumstances, it’s good,” Lowrie said before Monday’s game. Lowrie said he stayed in the game for four innings Saturday, hoping that his foot would feel better. “It never did,” Lowrie said. “It started to actually tighten up on me.” Lowrie left that game and went to the trainer’s room, where he got ice on his injury. “That’s probably why I‘m in the game today,” he said.

RHP Jeff Samardzija (5-5) gave up one unearned run and five hits over seven innings Monday night in an 8-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. Samardzija allowed the unearned run in the first inning, snapping his streak of 16 scoreless innings, but he blanked the Angels over the next six frames. He has thrown 23 consecutive innings without allowing an earned run. He struck out three, and he didn’t walk a batter for the fourth time in his past five starts. Samardzija threw 103 pitches, 70 of them for strikes.