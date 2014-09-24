Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

C Derek Norris (sore right shoulder) started at designated hitter Tuesday night against the Angels for the second straight game but was available to catch if needed. He went 1-for-2. “I could use him today (behind the plate),” manager Bob Melvin said before Oakland’s 2-0 loss. “Last night, not the case.” Barring a setback, Norris will start at catcher Wednesday against the Angels. He was injured Saturday against Philadelphia and had a cortisone injection Sunday.

RHP Sonny Gray (13-10) struck out a career-high 12 batters Tuesday night but took the loss as the A’s fell 2-0 to the Los Angeles Angels. Gray became the first A’s pitcher to strike out 12 in a game since Dan Haren fanned 12 on Aug. 27, 2006, at Texas. He allowed two runs, just one of them earned, on three hits and three walks over seven innings.

C Geovany Soto went 0-for-3 and grounded into two double plays Tuesday night in a 2-0 loss to the Angels. Soto, who had a total of five RBIs in his previous two games, saw his 10-game hitting streak against the Angels end.

RF Josh Reddick went 3-for-4 with a double, matching his season high for hits Tuesday night in a 2-0 loss to the Angels. Reddick is batting .583 (7-for-12) on the homestand after going 2-for-21 (.095) on the Athletics’ most recent road trip. He is batting .310 in Oakland and .202 on the road.