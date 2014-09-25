Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

C Derek Norris started at catcher for the first time since hurting his right shoulder Saturday against Philadelphia during a play at the plate. Norris had a cortisone injection Sunday, missed that day’s game against the Phillies, then was the designated hitter against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday and Tuesday. “He could have caught yesterday, but with the day game today we felt better about giving him the extra day,” manager Bob Melvin said before the A’s 5-4 loss. Norris went 1-for-3 and scored a run.

LHP Jon Lester (16-11) gave up five runs (three earned) on eight hits over seven innings, striking out seven and walking none Wednesday in a 5-4 loss to the Angels. The Angels snapped Lester’s three-game winning streak in his final regular-season start. He has pitched a career-high 219 2/3 innings, surpassing his previous high of 213 1/3 set last season.

RHP Jason Hammel will return to the rotation Friday and make his 12th start for the A’s in the opener of a four-game road series against the Texas Rangers. Hammel missed his last scheduled start Saturday to be with his wife, Elissa, in Boston for the birth of their daughter, Colby Jane. Hammel has allowed one run or fewer in five of his past eight starts, going 2-2 with a 2.62 ERA. He went 0-4 with a 9.53 ERA in his first four starts with the A’s after being traded by the Chicago Cubs. Since that rough start, Hammel has regained command of his slider and his sinker. “It’s been night and day really,” manager Bob Melvin said. “I think, for the most part, everything down in the zone. When we first got him here he had a tendency to be up with both the slider and the sinker. Being able to mix in his slider in any count, throw it for a strike, expand with it and keep the sinker down has really made big-time adjustments to where he is right now from the first few games we saw him.”

RF Josh Reddick went 2-for-4 with a double, drove in two runs and scored once in a 5-4 loss to the Angels. Reddick hit .563 (9-for-16) during the A’s nine-game homestand, their final one of the season.