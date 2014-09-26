FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 27, 2014 / 3:38 AM / 3 years ago

Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CF Craig Gentry (concussion) participated in some baseball activities Thursday, though his availability for the final three regular-season games is a long shot, manager Bob Melvin said. Gentry last appeared in a game Sept. 9.

CF Coco Crisp reached base in all five plate appearances, going 2-for-2 with three walks, in Oakland’s 2-1 loss to Texas on Thursday. Nonetheless, his second half mirrors that of his team. Crisp is hitting .204 since the All-Star break after batting .291 in the first half.

LF Brandon Moss went 0-for-2 with a run in Oakland’s 2-1 loss to Texas on Thursday. Moss was in the lineup despite being bother by an injured hip that will require surgery in the offseason. He is mired in a 7-for-44 (.159) slump. “I think he feels better today than in a while,” Oakland manager Bob Melvin said. “I‘m encouraged because he does feel better”

RHP Jason Hammel (2-6, 4.26 ERA) wasn’t involved in the decision in Oakland’s 2-1 loss to Texas on Thursday. He gave up one run on five hits over six innings. The outing marked his fourth quality start in his last five times out. He has allowed one or no runs in six of his last nine starts, posting a 2.46 ERA and five no-decisions during that span. “He was terrific,” Oakland manager Bob Melvin said Hammel’s performance Thursday. “How could you expect much more than that?”

C John Jaso (concussion) will miss the rest of the season, manager Bob Melvin said. Jaso last played Aug. 22. He saw a concussion specialist Sept. 10 but wasn’t cleared to return to action.

RF Josh Reddick went 0-for-5 with a strikeout in Oakland’s 2-1 loss to Texas on Thursday. Reddick, coming off a homestand in which he was 9-for-16 with two doubles, a triple and four RBIs, is hitting .197 on the road this season compared with .312 at home. Reddick is bother by neck and ankle ailments, but no one on the team is swinging it better than he is right now, Oakland manager Bob Melvin said. “He’s seeing it awfully well.”

