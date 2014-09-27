Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

3B Josh Donaldson broke out of a 1-for-11 stretch with two hits in four at-bats in Oakland’s 6-2 victory over Texas on Friday. Donaldson was attended to by trainers after collapsing to the ground after banging his knee while trying to snare a groundball. He stayed in the game. “I was prepared to get him out of there but didn’t need to,” Oakland manager Bob Melvin said. “He was able to play, but we didn’t want to push it.” Donaldson, with a career-high 97 RBIs, is trying to become the first Athletics player with 100 RBIs since Frank Thomas, who had 114 in 2006.

DH Adam Dunn went 1-for-5 and drove in two runs with a double in the Athletics’ 6-2 victory over Texas on Friday. He’s hitting .217 with two home runs and 10 RBIs in 23 games -- including 15 starts at DH -- since being acquired from the Chicago White Sox on Aug. 31. He was moved into the No. 2 hole on Friday in a move designed to spark the run-starved A’s lineup. He ranks ninth in walks but sixth in strikeouts. Twenty of his 22 home runs and 58 of his 64 RBIs have come against right-handed pitchers.

LHP Scott Kazmir (15-9, 3.55) had his best start in a month, snapping six game winless streak by holding the Rangers to two runs (one earned) on four hits over seven innings. He struck out five. Kazmir entered 0-4 with an 8.58 ERA in his previous six starts; opponents were hitting .322 against him. Kazmir was 9-2 with an American League-leading 2.08 ERA over his first 15 starts. Since then, he’s 6-7 with a 5.02 ERA in 17 outings. “Kaz giving us seven was terrific,” Oakland manager Bob Melvin said. “He had a real good mix of pitches, command of the plate on both sides, changeup was good. It was a big outing for him.”

RF Josh Reddick went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs in the A’s 6-2 victory over Texas on Friday. Over his last eight games, Reddick is hitting .440 with two doubles, a triple and seven RBIs.