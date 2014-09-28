Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

3B Josh Donaldson, who entered play hitting .221 in September, went 3-for-4 with his 29th home run in the Athletics’ 5-4 loss to Texas on Saturday. Donald ranks in the top 10 in the American League in walks, runs scored and home runs and needs two RBIs on Sunday to become the first Oakland hitter with 100 RBIs since Frank Thomas’ 114 in 2006.

DH Adam Dunn went 1-for-3 in 2,000th career major-league game. Dunn has played in the most games among active players and 14th most in MLB history among players who have not played in the postseason.

C Geovany Soto went 2-for-4 in Oakland’s 5-4 loss to Texas on Saturday. Since being acquired from Texas on Aug. 24, Soto has hit 10-for-39 with four doubles and eight RBIs in 12 starts.

RHP Jeff Samardzija (5-6, 3.14 ERA) had his worst start in more than a month, giving up five runs on eight hits -- including two home runs -- over seven innings in Oakland’s 5-4 loss to Texas. Samardzija, who had nine strikeouts, entered with a 1.40 ERA in his last six starts. “The long ball got me today,” Samardzija said. “I thought I pitched pretty well. That ball ran back over the plate and Chirinos took advantage of it.”