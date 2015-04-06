FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 7, 2015 / 6:17 AM / 2 years ago

Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Sean Nolin (sports hernia surgery in November 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He might be able to return in April.

1B Nate Freiman (strained back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He might be able to return in April.

OF Coco Crisp underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow and was placed on the 15-day disabled list on April 4. He could be out six to eight weeks. Crisp, 35, had two bone chips removed from the elbow on April 3 and also underwent a debridement of the back of the elbow to clean up bone spurs, team trainer Nick Paparesta told the San Francisco Chronicle. Crisp will be examined in 10-14 days and a timeline for recovery will be determined. He played 126 games in 2014, hitting .246/.336/.363 with nine homers, 47 RBIs and 19 steals.

LHP Barry Zito threw one scoreless inning April 4 against the San Francisco Giants in an exhibition game and afterward was told he would be assigned to the Oakland Athletics’ Triple-A team in Nashville. Zito could have become a free agent; instead, he agreed to go pitch his way back to the majors and start with the Sounds. Zito compiled a 4.79 ERA with a 14/5 K/BB ratio in 20 2/3 innings this spring. He had been hoping to win a spot in the Athletics’ starting rotation, but when that wasn’t a possibility, he vied for a bullpen spot. Zito hasn’t been the same since leaving the Athletics after the 2006 season. During the next seven seasons, all with the Giants, Zito posted a 4.62 ERA in 1,139 1/3 innings.

RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. Barring a setback, he should be able to return at midseason.

LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He might be able to return in May.

RF Josh Reddick (strained right oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might miss only five games before being activated.

