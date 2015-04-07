Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Sonny Gray brought back memories of Bob Feller in his Opening Day start against the Texas Rangers on Monday. Gray came without six outs of throwing the first no-hitter on Opening Day since Feller accomplished the feat in 1940 as a member of the Cleveland Indians. Rangers LF Ryan Rua denied Gray the historic feat, but he couldn’t stop the Athletics ace from running his streak of scoreless innings against Texas to 17. Gray ended up allowing one hit and one walk while striking out three in eight scoreless innings.

C Stephen Vogt contributed a three-run home run to the Athletics’ 8-0 romp Monday night over the Texas Rangers on Opening Day. With one swing of the bat, Vogt tied his career-high for RBIs in a game with three. He accomplished the feat three times previously.

RHP Jesse Hahn began his major league career with seven wins in his first nine starts last season for San Diego. If his last two spring outings are any indication, he could be on the verge of another fast start this season for Oakland. Hahn allowed only one run in his last two exhibition starts over 10 1/3 innings, capping a spring in which he secured himself a spot in the Athletics’ season-opening rotation with a 3.06 ERA. He has never faced the Rangers in his career.

LF Ben Zobrist hit the second pitch he saw as an Athletic well over the fence in right field Monday night, a two-run homer that propelled Oakland to an 8-0 victory over the Texas Rangers. Acquired in the offseason in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays, Zobrist became the first Athletics player to hit a homer in his first at-bat for the club on Opening Day since LF Josh Willingham accomplished the feat in 2011. Zobrist also had a double in his A’s debut. He accomplished the homer-double feat just twice for the Rays last season.

RHP Jarrod Parker is scheduled to pitch in an intrasquad scrimmage at Class A Stockton on Tuesday. He will be eligible to be activated off the disabled list April 19, but the A’s would be happy to have him back by midseason.

LHP Sean Doolittle did some long-distance throwing before Monday’s season opener and pronounced himself ready to take the next step in his recovery from a strained left shoulder. The A’s hope to get their closer back in May.

RF Josh Reddick went 1-for-4 against minor league competition in Arizona on Monday before catching a plane to Oakland to participate in Opening Day festivities. Reddick is on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to March 27, with a strained right oblique and is eligible to be activated Saturday. The A’s have him penciled into the lineup Tuesday through Thursday at Class A Stockton in hopes he can sharpen up for Saturday’s expected activation.