Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Jesse Hahn gave up three runs on seven hits over six innings and took the loss Tuesday night in his A’s debut as Oakland fell 3-1 to Texas. Hahn struck out three and walked none. “I thought he threw well,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “Didn’t walk anybody, was throwing strikes. Just didn’t score him enough runs.”

LHP Scott Kazmir will make his 2015 debut Wednesday against the Rangers. Kazmir, who was an American League All-Star last season and finished 15-9 with a 3.55 ERA, went 2-0 with a 1.00 ERA in four starts in spring training. He is 9-5 with a 3.32 ERA in 18 career starts against Texas. Last year, he went 3-1 with a 4.22 ERA in four starts against the Rangers.

RHP Jarrod Parker continued his comeback from Tommy John surgery, pitching two innings in a simulated game Tuesday before the A’s faced Texas. Parker, who underwent surgery in March 2014, will pitch three innings in a simulated game Monday in Arizona at extended spring training.

CF Sam Fuld went 2-for-4 with a triple against Texas on Tuesday. Fuld has triples in back-to-back games for the second time in his career. He is 4-for-8 in his first two games of the season.

3B Brett Lawrie went 0-for-4 and struck out four times Tuesday night in a 3-1 loss to Texas. The four strikeouts tied his single-game high, set last on July 30, 2012, at Seattle as a Toronto Blue Jay. “I thought I went in there with a good approach,” Lawrie said. “Just didn’t attack early, and they ended up getting offspeed ahead early. Just one of those days.”

RF Josh Reddick (strained right oblique) hit in a simulated game Tuesday against RHP Jarrod Parker before the A’s faced Texas, and he remains on track to be activated from the disabled list Saturday. Reddick went 1-for-4 in a minor league simulated game Monday in Arizona, and he will play a rehab game Thursday for Class A Stockton at San Bernardino.