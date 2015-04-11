Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

1B/OF Mark Canha hit his first major-league home run Friday, a two-run shot in the second inning of a 12-0 rout of Seattle. Canha sent RHP Taijuan Walker’s fastball deep into the left field seats. He went 3-for-5, drove in two runs and scored three times, leading Oakland’s 16-hit attack. He raised his average to .500 with seven hits in 14-at bats. He has six RBIs and two doubles to go with his home run.

LHP Drew Pomeranz threw seven shutout innings Friday night in Oakland’s 12-0 victory over Seattle, allowing just two hits, both singles. He struck out six and walked none. Pomeranz, who made his first start of the season, matched his career high for innings pitched in a game. He’s 3-0 with a 0.50 ERA in six appearances, including two starts, against Seattle.

OF Sam Fuld had his third multi-hit game of the season Friday, going 3-for-5 in a 12-0 win against Seattle. Fuld scored twice and drove in a run. He’s batting .412 (7-for-17).

1B Ike Davis went 3-for-5 with two doubles and four RBIs in a 12-0 victory against Seattle on Friday. He also scored twice. Davis had one hit and no RBIs but four walks going into the game. He raised his on-base percentage to .444.

LHP Sean Doolittle made throws from 90 feet, 15 feet longer than his previous session, as the A’s closer continued to make solid progress in his recovery from a strained left rotator cuff. ”I feel great,“ Doolittle said before his session. ”It feels really strong. I‘m starting to have a lot more confidence in it, putting something on it every time I throw. It’s going well. Doolittle missed all of spring training and went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. “Everything went well,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said of Doolittle’s 90-foot throws. “I wasn’t out here for it, but (pitching coach) Curt (Young) said everything went well.”

RF Josh Reddick (strained right oblique) initially expected to play just one rehab game for Class A Stockton at San Bernardino and be activated from the disabled list on Saturday, but he played his second straight rehab game Friday night, and he might not be activated until Sunday, in the series finale against Seattle. “He’ll be back soon,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said before Friday night’s game against Seattle. “Some point in time in this series.” If Reddick makes his season debut on Sunday, he’ll face RHP Felix Hernandez, Seattle’s ace.