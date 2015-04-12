Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Sonny Gray allowed two runs (one earned) over 7 1/3 innings and got a no decision in a 5-4, 11-inning loss to Seattle. Gray’s career-high streak of 20 scoreless innings ended when Mariners LF Dustin Ackley hit a solo home run to right field leading off the top of the third. Gray struck out four and walked one.

RHP Dan Otero gave up a three-run home run to Seattle RF Nelson Cruz with two outs in the eighth inning, ending his scoreless stretch against the Mariners at 11 1/3 innings. Cruz’s blast gave Seattle a 4-2 lead, but the A’s tied it 4-4 in the bottom of the eighth before losing 5-4 in 11 innings. Otero avoided a loss but got a blown save.

RHP Jesse Hahn will make his second start of the season Sunday in the finale of a three-game series against Seattle at O.co Coliseum. Hahn gave up three runs on seven hits over six innings in a 3-1 loss to Texas on Tuesday in his Oakland debut. In his only career start against Seattle, Hahn gave up just one run on five hits over seven innings in a 4-1 victory during his rookie season last year with San Diego. He struck out seven and walked two. Hahn went 7-4 with a 3.07 ERA for the Padres last year.

RHP Jarrod Parker will pitch three innings Monday in an extended spring training game in Arizona against the Brewers as he continues his strong recovery from Tommy John surgery in March 2014. That marked Parker’s second Tommy John surgery.

RF Josh Reddick (strained right oblique) was scheduled to play his third straight rehab game for Class A Stockton on Saturday. A’s manager Bob Melvin said “there’s a good chance he’ll be activated” Sunday.