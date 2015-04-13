Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

INF/OF Tyler Ladendorf was optioned to Triple-A Nashville, making room on the 25-man roster for RF Josh Reddick (strained right oblique), who was activated from the 15-day disabled list. Ladendorf, a rookie, went 2-for-10 with two RBIs in his first four major-league games. A’s manager Bob Melvin said Ladendorf proved he can hold his own in the big leagues. “He had a great spring for us. He was instrumental in the games he was part of here. He’s versatile. He can play multiple positions. We feel like he’s one of our guys now. He’s just not here right now.”

C Stephen Vogt went 2-for-5 with a triple and extended his hitting streak to five games Sunday against Seattle. He also had an RBI and scored a run in the A’s 8-7, 11-innng loss.

RHP Jesse Hahn had a no-hitter for five innings but lasted just 5 2/3 innings and got a no-decision Sunday in an 8-7, 10-inning loss to Seattle. Hahn allowed four runs (one earned) on three hits in the sixth inning. “I felt great all game,” Hahn said. “That’s probably the best stuff I’ve had. I just needed to control the situation better in the sixth. I try to calm myself before every pitch, but I didn’t do that all the time in the sixth.”

1B/DH Billy Butler went 3-for-4 with a double and extended his hitting streak to an American League-high seven games Sunday in an 8-7, 10-inning loss to Seattle. He’s a career .334 hitter against the Mariners, his best average against any AL team.

INF/OF Ben Zobrist started at second base for the first time this season Sunday against Seattle after starting the first six games in the outfield while RF Josh Reddick (strained right oblique) was on the disabled list. Reddick was activated Sunday, and Zobrist moved to the position he’s expected to play most often. Changing positions is not a problem for the versatile Zobrist, A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “He gets himself the work. You don’t even have to prepare him,” Melvin said. “He’s ready for every position. He’s got a career of doing that. Whether it’s in-game stuff, whether it’s starts, he’s always ready.” Zobrist moved to left field in the10th inning of Oakland’s 8-7, 10-inning loss to Seattle.

RF Josh Reddick (strained right oblique) was activated from the disabled list and made his season debut Sunday against Seattle, batting eighth and starting in right field. Reddick went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI but also made a costly error that led to three unearned runs in the seventh inning of an 8-7, 10-inning loss to the Mariners. Reddick played two rehab games for Class A Stockton before being reinstated. He’ll likely move higher in the order soon, after his strong debut at the plate.