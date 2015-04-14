Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

LHP Scott Kazmir retired the first nine batters he faced, ultimately limiting the Astros to one run on three hits and three walks with eight strikeouts over six innings. He improved to 2-0 with a 0.69 ERA this season and recorded his sixth consecutive quality start against his hometown Astros. Kazmir is 3-0 with a 1.79 ERA over that span.

DH Billy Butler extended his hitting streak to an American League-leading eight games with his three-run home run off Astros RHP Scott Feldman in the fifth inning. The last Oakland player to begin his Athletics career with an eight-game hitting streak was Alfredo Griffin in 1985. Griffin hit safely in his first nine games from April 9-17.

2B Ben Zobrist posted his fourth multi-hit game in his eighth start of the season, including recording his fifth double. Zobrist, who finished 3-for-5 with two runs scored, entered the game tied for first in the American League in doubles.

RHP Jarrod Parker worked three 15-pitch innings in a simulated game Monday in Arizona, allowing one run on three hits and one walk with a strikeout. His fastball averaged 92 mph and ranged from 89-94 mph. Parker is rehabbing following a second Tommy John surgery last spring. He is targeting a June return.