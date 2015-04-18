Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Jesse Hahn, who will be the A’s starting pitcher on Saturday, is 0-1 with a 3.09 ERA in his first two starts. In his previous start Sunday, Hahn had a no-decision in the A’s 8-7 10-inning loss to the Mariners. He allowed four runs, three unearned, in 5 2/3 innings, giving up three hits and walking one. He went 1-2 with a 3.06 ERA in five spring training games. It will be his first time to face the Royals.

DH Billy Butler extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a fifth-inning single Friday. Butler received a standing ovation in his first at-bat, his first as an opponent at Kauffman Stadium. Someone remarked Butler looked faster in the Athletics’ white shoes. “I promise you I am not moving one ounce better in the white shoes,” Butler said. “I might look like it, but I actually think I‘m slower.” But he likes the white footwear. “I think they look sporty,” he said. Butler did steal second base in the ALDS against the Angels. “I’ve still got a bag in the playoffs,” Butler joked. “They can’t take that away from me.”

2B Ben Zobrist was back in the A’s lineup Friday, hitting third, after sitting out Wednesday with right heel soreness. Zobrist has started four games in left, four at second base and two in right. He went 0-for-4, dropping his average to .256.

CF Sam Fuld, who has five multiple-hit games, is doing an admirable job filling in as the leadoff hitter with CF Coco Crisp on the disabled list. “Since the season started, he’s been as good as any leadoff guy around,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “It’s probably the best opportunity he’s had to lead off on a consistent basis and he’s running with it. I think he’s pretty excited about being in that role and showing what he can do.” The A’s waved Fuld last April, but reacquired him in a July 31 trade from the Twins for pitcher Tommy Milone. Fuld went 0-for-4 in the series opener at Kauffman Stadium.