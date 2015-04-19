Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

LF Mark Canha, who went 3-for-5 with two doubles and four RBIs in his big league debut on April 8 against the Rangers and has been batting in the second slot, was not in the A’s lineup on Saturday. Canha is 3-for-16 with five strikeouts on the current trip. Ben Zobrist made his fifth start in left, C Stephen Vogt batted second and Eric Sogard played second base.

OF Coco Crisp will start baseball activity Monday, beginning with sock throws. Crisp was placed on the disabled list after April 3 right elbow surgery. Crisp’s range of motion is improving.

LHP Scott Kazmir, who starts Sunday, is 2-0 with a 0.69 ERA in his first two outings this season and 6-0 with a 1.75 ERA in eight April starts in 2014 and 2015. He has not fared well against the Royals, going 4-7 with a 5.11 ERA in 17 career starts.

DH Billy Butler tormented his former team with two hits, including a RBI single, on Saturday against the Royals. Butler extended his hitting streak to 12 games, the first player in Oakland history to begin his A’s career with a 12-game hitting streak.

RHP Jarrod Parker hit 90-94 mph on radar guns in a three-inning, 33-pitch extended spring game in Arizona. Parker, who is rehabbing from reconstructive elbow surgery, will be extended to four innings in his next outing, which could be in a minor league game. Parker had his second Tommy John surgery on March 24, 2014, and did not pitch last season after going a combined 25-16 in 2012-13.