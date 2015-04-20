FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
April 21, 2015 / 5:31 AM / 2 years ago

Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CF Craig Gentry batted leadoff Sunday, but went hitless in his first three at-bats, striking out twice, before being lifted in the seventh for a pinch hitter. Gentry is 0-for-17, which is his longest hitless streak of his career, to start the season.

RHP Jesse Hahn is still penciled in to start against the Angels Thursday but that start remains iffy. Hahn left his start Saturday in the sixth inning with a blister on the middle finger on his pitching hand.

DH Billy Butler walked twice Sunday, but grounded out in his other two at-bats, ending his 12-game hitting streak. Butler’s hitting streak was the longest in the majors and dropped his average to .347.

2B Ben Zobrist left in the fifth inning with left knee soreness. “I jammed it pretty hard,” Zobrist said. “I didn’t feel I had the range to stay in the game. It didn’t feel right. I’ll have to see how I wake up tomorrow.”

3B Brett Lawrie, who had played in all of the first 13 games, will be rested Monday, manager Bob Melvin said. Melvin said he wants Lawrie, a right-handed hitter, fresh for Tuesday and Wednesday games against Angels LHP Hector Santiago and C.J. Wilson.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
