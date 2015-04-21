Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Kendall Graveman lasted just three-plus innings, giving up three runs (two earned), four hits and three walks Monday against the Angels. He has lasted at least four innings in just one of his three starts this season.

LHP Drew Pomeranz will start Tuesday’s game against the Angels. Pomeranz went seven innings in his first start of the season, but lasted just five innings in his second start and has failed to last more than five innings in 31 of his 42 career starts. He is 1-1 with a 3.24 in four career games (two starts) against the Angels.

DH Billy Butler had two hits Monday against the Angels and raised his average to .365, hit on-base percentage to .431 and his slugging percentage to .500. Butler’s success will be key for the A’s this season, hitting in the cleanup spot occupied last season mostly by Josh Donaldson.

INF/OF Ben Zobrist has an 18-game hitting streak against the Angels, but likely will not have a chance to extend it during the A’s current four-game series in Anaheim. Zobrist hurt his left knee sliding into second base Sunday in Kansas City. An MRI revealed no ligament damage, but he is expected to miss several days.