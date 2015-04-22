Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

LHP Drew Pomeranz gave up five runs (four earned) on eight hits and one walk in five innings, getting the loss Tuesday against the Angels. Pomeranz has lost his last two starts after a terrific season debut, in which he held the Mariners scoreless on two hits through seven innings.

RHP Sonny Gray will start against the Angels on Wednesday. Gray is 5-1 with a 2.08 ERA in eight career starts in April, and is 2-1 with a 2.68 ERA in six career games (five starts) against the Angels.

C Stephen Vogt has stepped into the No. 3 slot in the batting order in the absence of injured INF/OF Ben Zobrist for the past two games. Overall, he has been the club’s most productive hitter, batting .349 with four homers, 12 RBIs and a 1.184 OPS while also handling the pitchers from his catching position, though he got his first start of the season at first base on Tuesday.

RHP A.J. Griffin, recovering from Tommy John surgery in April of 2014, threw one inning of a simulated game on Tuesday. The A’s are targeting a possible return of Griffin in June.

RHP Tyler Clippard pitched a scoreless ninth inning Monday to earn his first save of the season. It also was his first save since 2012, when he had 32 saves for the Washington Nationals. Clippard will get most of the A’s save opportunities until LHP Sean Doolittle can return from a strained shoulder. Doolittle is expected back in May.