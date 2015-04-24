Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Chris Bassitt was called up from Triple-A Nashville and joined the A’s Thursday. Bassitt was 1-1 with a 3.38 ERA in three games (two starts) for Nashville. He’ll be used as a long reliever or as an emergency starter for Oakland.

OF Coco Crisp, recovering from elbow surgery, felt no ill effects after playing catch from about 60 feet on Wednesday. The A’s are targeting late May for Crisp’s return to the lineup.

LHP Scott Kazmir will start against the Astros on Friday. Kazmir is 6-0 with a 1.84 ERA in April the past two seasons, including his two wins this year. Against the Astros, he is 3-1 with a 3.10 ERA in eight career starts.

INF/OF Ben Zobrist (sore left knee) took batting practice, fielded ground balls and ran the bases before Oakland’s game against the Angels on Thursday. He could return to the lineup by the weekend.

RHP Jesse Chavez gave up only one hit in six innings Thursday in his start against the Angels. The one hit, though, was a two-run homer by RF Kole Calhoun. Chavez was making the start in place of RHP Jesse Hahn, who couldn’t make the start because of blister on his middle finger.

RHP Jarrod Parker endured a rocky first rehab appearance Thursday for Class A Stockton. He gave up three runs on four hits in 3 2/3 innings. Parker is working his way back after undergoing Tommy John surgery in March 2014. He is targeting a midseason return.

RHP Arnold Leon was optioned to Triple-A Nashville to make room for RHP Chris Bassitt on the major league roster. Leon made his major league debut Wednesday night before his demotion, coming in to pitch in the ninth inning. The first batter he faced was Angels CF Mike Trout, who flied out to shallow center.