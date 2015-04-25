Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

CF Craig Gentry had his first hit of the season Friday night, a third-inning single against Houston that snapped an 0-for-22 streak. Gentry lined a single to right off Astros LHP Dallas Keuchel in the A’s 5-4, 11-inning loss. He went 1-for-3 and is batting .040.

SS Marcus Semien went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer Friday night in Oakland’s 5-4, 11-inning loss to Houston. Semien’s blast was his third of the season and cut Houston’s lead to 5-4 in the bottom of the 11th with no outs.

LHP Scott Kazmir pitched seven shutout innings Friday night but got a no-decision in Oakland’s 5-4, 11-inning loss to Houston. Kazmir (2-0) struck out seven, walked three and allowed only five hits, all singles. He lowered his ERA to 0.99.

INF/OF Ben Zobrist returned to the starting lineup Friday night against Houston for the first time since sustaining an injury to his left knee on Sunday at Kansas City and went 0-for-4. Zobrist, who pinch hit on Thursday against the Angels, served as the A’s designated hitter. “I went and ran and slid, took some fly balls and stuff out there,” Zobrist said before the game. “It doesn’t feel super comfortable, but I can do it I guess close to full range. I just don’t know how it’s going to react. It’s kind of like yesterday, see how it is today. After today, we’re just trying to take the natural progression to getting back into the full game.”

RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) made his first rehab start Thursday night for Class A Stockton, pitching 3 2/3 innings against visiting Visalia. Parker gave up three runs on three hits, including a home run, in a 3-2 loss, but his arm felt good. He expects to make his next start for the Ports on Tuesday against Bakersfield at Stockton. Parker could be activated as early as late May.

LHP Sean Doolittle pitched to a catcher off flat ground Friday for the first time as he continued his rehabilitation from a left shoulder strain. The A’s closer threw 15 pitches, mixing in fastballs, curves and changeups. He’s scheduled to throw 20 to 25 pitches in another flat-ground session Sunday. If all goes well, his likely next step will be to pitch off a mound. “Very encouraging day for sure,” Doolittle said. While he strengthens his left shoulder, Doolittle is also experimenting with different grips for his changeup, hoping to have a new weapon when he returns. “It’s early, but there have been some encouraging signs,” Doolittle said. “It’s kind of a trial and error process so far, but we’re trying some new grips that I haven’t tried before. I think we have some stuff to build on for sure.”