Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Kendall Graveman (1-2) had his third rough outing in his first four career starts this season on Saturday in a 9-3 loss to Houston. He gave six run and nine hits and lasted just 4 2/3 innings. Graveman’s ERA jumped to 8.27, and his spot in the rotation remained in jeopardy. Graveman blanked the Astros for 5 1/3 innings in a 4-0 A’s victory on April 14 at Minute Maid Park, but he was in trouble from the outset in the rematch. He gave up a three-run homer in the second inning to 2B Jose Altuve. “I think it’s all mechanical stuff,” Graveman said. “Sometimes it’s tough to make adjustments. You feel fine, you feel good, your body feels good and the ball’s just no coming out, you’re not throwing the ball out front with consistency.”

INF Max Muncy was called up from Triple-A Nashville and made his major-league debut Saturday, starting at third base for the A’s in a 9-3 loss to Houston. Muncy had his first big-league hit, lining a single off RHP Scott Feldman in the seventh inning. “It’s a dream come true,” Muncy said before the game. Muncy took the roster spot of injured INF/OF Ben Zobrist, who will undergo surgery to repair torn meniscus in his left knee and is expected to miss four to six weeks. The A’s chose Muncy in the fifth round of the 2012 draft. He was batting .293 with 10 RBIs, 12 walks and an on-base percentage of .408 for Nashville. “He’s a grinder,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said of Muncy. “You know he can hit. He comes here swinging the bat well.” Muncy’s primary position is first base, but he added third base to his repertoire during spring training. He played one game at third this year for Nashville. Muncy started at third base Saturday in place of Brett Lawrie, who has a sore right knee and got his first day off of the season. INF/OF Tyler Ladendorf, who made the A’s Opening Day roster and played four games before being sent down to Nashville, was not an option to replace Zobrist because he went on the Triple-A disabled list Tuesday with a sprained left ankle.

LHP Eury De La Rosa was designated for assignment Saturday, opening a spot on the 40-man roster for INF Max Muncy, who was recalled from Triple-A Nashville. De La Rosa didn’t allow an earned run in seven relief appearances for Nashville covering six innings. The A’s acquired him from Arizona on Dec. 18, 2014 for cash. In 44 career major-league appearances for the Diamondbacks, he went 2-1 with a 4.21 ERA.

RHP Jesse Hahn missed his scheduled start Thursday against the Angels because of a blister on his right middle finger, but he’s optimistic that he’ll be able to pitch Wednesday against the Angels. “I think it’s really close, almost ready to go,” Hahn said Saturday before the A’s played Houston. “I hope to get on the mound (Sunday).” Hahn said he has been doing everything possible to build up a callous and toughen the skin on his right middle finger. That includes soaking it in pickle juice. “They say that works to toughen skin,” Hahn said.

RHP Chris Bassitt made his A’s debut Saturday against Houston, allowing three runs (one earned) and two hits in 4 1/3 innings. He walked three, struck out three, hit two batters and had a wild pitch.

INF/OF Ben Zobrist will undergo surgery to repair torn meniscus in his left knee and is expected to miss four to six weeks. Zobrist was placed on the 15-day disabled list Saturday. “I‘m disappointed,” said Zobrist, who came to Oakland from Tampa Bay in an offseason trade. “I just didn’t feel like I could be the player that this team needs me to be in the condition I was trying to play in. So I got to get it cleaned up and get back out here as soon as possible.” Zobrist was injured April 19 against Kansas City while sliding into second base. He returned to the starting lineup Friday night as the A’s designated hitter and went 0-for-4. “I just wasn’t getting out of the box well at all, and frankly, the worst thing out of it was just trying to swing,” Zobrist said. “When I swung right-handed specifically, it put a lot of pressure on that front knee, the left knee. I just didn’t feel like I was in the kind of condition I need to be to help the club.” Zobrist hit third in the A’s lineup and spent time at second base, left field and right field. “He’s a significant factor for us,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “Depending on the timetable, we’ll get him back for most of the season.”

3B Brett Lawrie was out of the starting lineup Saturday against Houston for the first time this season. Lawrie hit his right knee hard on the A’s bullpen mound while chasing a foul ball in the 11th inning Friday night. “He’s as banged up as anybody we have here,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “Certainly not DL banged up but banged up. ... He was texting me at 1:30 in the morning saying he was good to go. He needed a day today. We’ll see about tomorrow.”