Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Sonny Gray improved to 3-0 Tuesday night, giving up two runs on six hits over eight innings in a 6-2 victory against the Los Angeles Angels. Gray gave up two runs in the top of the first then threw seven straight scoreless innings. The A’s scored five runs in the bottom of the first. “It was huge,” Gray said. “It actually gave me a little shot in the arm there. Gave up two in the first and made some pretty good pitches. For us to respond with a five-spot, I knew then that I needed to come back out and put up some zeroes for the guys. That was what we were able to do.”

RHP Jesse Hahn, who skipped his previous start because of blister on his right middle finger, will start Wednesday against the Angels. “I threw my bullpen two days ago and I threw every pitch how I usually throw it and I went 100 percent and it held up, it was fine,” Hahn said. Hahn is 1-1 with a 2.12 ERA.

CF Coco Crisp (right elbow surgery) took swings off a tee Tuesday and expects to start a rehab assignment sometime during the Class A Stockton Ports’ next homestand, May 1-7. Crisp typically needs few if any rehabilitation games before being activated from the disabled list, but he had only a handful of at-bats in spring training this year. “I know I’ll go down there and play,” Crisp said. “After that I don’t know how long it’s going to take for me to get back up here. But that was good news.”

RHP A.J. Griffin (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) returned to Oakland on Tuesday from extended spring training in Arizona and will throw a bullpen session Wednesday so that pitching coach Curt Young and manager Bob Melvin can check first-hand on his progress. ”Make sure the arm slot’s the same, look at the stuff,“ Melvin said. ”It’s nice where we can bring him in here and not have to go on just reports because we’ve seen him quite a bit.“ Griffin threw 25 pitches Monday in a simulated game. ”Everything’s coming along pretty well,“ Griffin said. ”We haven’t had any setbacks. I feel pretty good. Just going out there and taking care of business. Griffin threw fastballs, curves and changeups Monday but no cutters, which put more stress on his elbow.

LHP Scott Kazmir had his scheduled start pushed back from Thursday against the Angels to Friday against Texas. RHP Jesse Chavez, who moved from the bullpen to the rotation when rookie RHP Kendall Graveman was demoted Sunday to Triple-A Nashville, will start Thursday. Kazmir is 2-5 with a 7.56 ERA for his career against the Angels, one of his former teams. He’s 10-5 with a 3.12 ERA vs. Texas. Last year, Kazmir went 0-2 with a 27.00 ERA against the Angels and 3-1 with a 4.22 ERA against the Rangers.

INF/OF Ben Zobrist underwent surgery Tuesday to repair torn meniscus in his left knee. He went on the 15-day disabled list on Saturday, six days after injuring his knee while sliding into second base against Kansas City. Zobrist is expected to miss four-to-six weeks. The surgery was performed by Dr. Jon Dickinson at Presidio Surgical Center in San Francisco. “Everything went great,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “Dr. Dickinson said it want as well as we could hope.”

RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) made his second rehab start Tuesday for Class A Stockton. He pitched five innings, allowing three runs (two earned) and four hits while striking out seven and walking none in a 5-3 victory against Bakersfield.

LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) pitched off a mound Tuesday for the first time since his injury, throwing 21 pitches, all fastballs. The session went “really well,” Doolittle said. “I can honestly say that every time I’ve gone out there for my throwing progression, that day has been the best I’ve felt. I feel like I’ve continued to get stronger and to build up strength I need in my shoulder. I feel really good to have that hurdle, that step under my belt now.” Doolittle said he expects to threw a few more bullpen sessions before throwing to hitters or pitching a simulated game. The step after that would be a rehab assignment with a minor-league team.

3B Brett Lawrie hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the first inning Tuesday night in a 6-2 victory against the Angels. Lawrie has six RBIs over his past two games after having only four in his first 18 games with the A‘s.

RF Josh Reddick went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, three RBIs and two runs scored Tuesday night in a 6-2 victory against the Angels. Reddick extended his hitting streak to six games. He’s batting .526 during that span (10-for-19) with six RBIs.