Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

INF/OF Tyler Ladendorf, who made the Athletics’ Opening Day roster and played four games before being optioned to Triple-A Nashville, underwent left ankle surgery Tuesday. “Tyler had a really bad ankle injury,” Oakland trainer Nick Paparesta said. “He was rounding the bag at first base, got a little bit wobbly on his right ankle and put all of his weight on his (left) ankle. ... The timetable on that is not going to be days or weeks, it’s going to be more like a few months. It’s going to be a long road for Tyler to get back, but we feel pretty confident following the surgery yesterday that we’ll get him back out there playing again.”

1B Nate Freiman (strained back) played five innings in an extended spring training game Wednesday and is expected to begin a rehab assignment next week. Freiman has been on the disabled list since April 4.

SS Marcus Semien went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and scored twice Wednesday night in a 6-3 loss to the Angels. Semien raised his batting average to .298. He has played every inning for the A’s this season.

RHP Jesse Hahn allowed three runs on four hits over five innings Wednesday night in a 6-3 loss to the Angels. Hahn returned to the rotation after missing his previous scheduled start because of a blister on his right middle finger. Hahn walked one and struck out a season-high six.

CF Coco Crisp (right elbow surgery) will take batting practice for the first time during his recovery Friday and Saturday with Class A Stockton. If all goes well, he would begin a rehab assignment with the Ports as early as Sunday. Crisp hit off a tee and took some soft toss Wednesday. He also played catch from 105 feet. “I think throwing is going to be our biggest (hurdle),” A’s trainer Nick Paparesta said. “The throwing seems to be what’s irritated it in spring training as we went along in the process. The hitting wasn’t as much of a problem for him. In the hitting, everything’s been completely fine since he’s come back. He hasn’t had any of those locking up and catching issues he’s had in the past.”

INF/OF Ben Zobrist rode an exercise bike for 20 minutes Wednesday, one day after undergoing surgery to repair torn meniscus in his left knee. Zobrist said he had minimal swelling, and he hopes to be sidelined for four weeks at the most. “It went smooth,” Zobrist said of the operation. “Obviously, the fact that the knee has reacted really well with very little swelling is a really good sign. (Surgeon Jon Dickinson) said probably best-case scenario.”

RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) expects to make his next rehab start Sunday for Triple-A Nashville at Round Rock. He struck out seven and walked none over five innings Tuesday night in his second rehab start for Class A Stockton. “I think I felt stronger,” Parker said of his second outing. “I finished five (innings) with 71 pitches and felt that it was one of those where I could keep going.”

RF Josh Reddick extended his hitting streak to seven games Wednesday, going 1-for-3 with an RBI single and a walk. He is batting .500 (11-for-22) with seven RBIs during the streak.