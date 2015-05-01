Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

INF/OF Mark Canha was in the starting lineup Thursday for the first time since April 24, playing left field against the Angels. He went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer three RBIs. It was Canha’s first appearance since April 25. Canha has been in a batting slump, but he has also been battling an illness. “Some sort of an allergy bronchitis thing that it really sapped his energy on top of it, and there were a couple days where we just weren’t comfortable putting him out on the field, but he feels a lot better now,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. Canha hit safely in his first six games, going 11-for-30 (.367) with three strikeouts. In his previous 10 games before Thursday he was 5-for-34 (.147) with 14 strikeouts.

RHP Jesse Chavez (0-3) made his second start of the season Thursday against the Angels and his first since replacing rookie RHP Kendall Graveman in the rotation. Chavez allowed four runs on seven hits over five innings in a 6-5 loss to the Angels. He struck out five and walked three. Chavez made a spot start April 23 against the Angels, filling in for RHP Jesse Hahn, who missed his scheduled start because of a blister on his right middle finger. Chavez allowed two runs on one hit -- a two-run homer by RF Kole Calhoun -- in a 2-0 defeat and was charged with the loss.

LHP Sean Doolittle pitched his second bullpen session Thursday as he continues to recover from a strained left shoulder that landed him on the disabled list. “Twenty-five pitches today, fastball, changeup, felt great,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said of Doolittle. “He’ll take a couple days off and probably throw another bullpen on Sunday.” The next step for Doolittle would be to face batters, either during batting practice or a simulated game.

RF Josh Reddick extended his hitting streak to eight games Thursday, going 2-for-4 and scoring twice in a 6-5 loss to the Angels. He’s batting .500 (13-26) with seven RBIs during his streak.