Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

1B Mark Canha hit his third homer of the season Friday and his first road homer of his career. He has hits in each of his three games played against Texas to begin his career at .417 (5-for-12), including two doubles and five RBIs.

LHP Drew Pomeranz is scheduled to make his fifth start of the season Saturday. He has tossed five innings in each of his last three starts after pitching a career-high-tying seven innings in his first start. He has pitched more than five innings in just 11 of his 44 career starts, including just six with six or more innings. He is 0-1 with a 13.50 ERA in two career appearances, including one start, against Texas, both last year in Oakland.

LHP Scott Kazmir posted a quality start Friday, his fifth in as many outings this season and avoided his first loss of the season after the late comeback. He allowed three earned runs Friday after giving up three earned runs in his first four starts.

OF Josh Reddick is on a nine-game hitting streak (14-for-29), which is matches his career high. He hit .368 in April, which was the best single-month batting average of his career and the sixth best April batting average in Oakland history (minimum 50 plate appearances).