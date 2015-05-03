Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP R.J. Alvarez was recalled from Triple-A Nashville before the A’s 8-7 loss to the Rangers on Saturday. The rookie had a 12.00 ERA with Oakland before being sent down on April 22.

LHP Fernando Abad is in the midst of a bad stretch. A night after giving up two runs and two hits in two-thirds of an inning, Abad gave up a game-tying three-run homer to Rangers OF Shin-Soo Choo in the A’s 8-7 loss on Saturday. Abad was charged with only one run, but he’s struggled, particularly against left-handed hitters. Batters are hitting better than .310 off him, but lefties have scorched him, hitting .438. “Fernando was terrific for us last year,” Oakland manager Bob Melvin said. “He’s going through a tough stretch. You have to have faith in these guys and show confidence. He’s going through a horrible stretch here.”

LHP Drew Pomeranz (1-2) is 0-2 with a 6.27 ERA after taking a no-decision in Oakland’s 8-7 loss to the Rangers on Saturday. Pomeranz worked 5 1/3 innings, giving up three runs and eight hits, including a solo home run to Rangers 1B Kyle Blanks that increased the A’s deficit to 3-1.

OF Billy Burns was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Saturday and inserted as the A’s leadoff hitter. He responded with two hits and two runs scored. Burns was hitting .315 at Nashville. “He got a couple of hits, played good defense. I thought he played very well,” Oakland manager Bob Melvin said.

OF Cody Ross was designated for assignment by the Oakland before Saturday’s 8-7 loss loss to Texas. Ross played in eight games for the A‘s, producing an average of .095 and one RBI.

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty, who had Tommy John surgery last year, was placed on the 15-day disabled list with shoulder discomfort before Oakland’s 8-7 loss to Texas on Saturday. O‘Flaherty was 0-2 with an 11.57 ERA in eight games with Oakland.

