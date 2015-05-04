Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Sonny Gray became the first Oakland pitcher to strike out at least 10, walk at least seven and not allow a run in Sunday’s 7-1 win. “I was just kind of out there trying to making pitches,” Gray said. “I could kind of tell from the beginning that it was one of those days when you’re not going to have your best stuff and it’s going to be a battle all day long. That’s definitely what it was.”

RHP Ryan Cook was sent down to Triple-A Nashville to make room for RHP Chad Smith. Cook was the loser in Saturday’s game and had a 10.38 ERA for the A‘s.

SS Marcus Semien is leading a potent Oakland running game. Semien leads the A’s with four steals and he’s part of an offense that’s been successful on 14 of 17 steal attempts this year. Semien is a perfect 4-for-4 on steal attempts. Oakland had just one caught stealing before Sunday when Josh Reddick was thrown out on the back end of a double steal and Billy Burns was out after he slid past second base.

RHP Chad Smith was recalled from Triple-A Nashville and will work out of the bullpen. Smith was 1-1 with a 2.81 ERA in 11 appearances for Nashville. Oakland sent down struggling RHP Ryan Cook to make room for Smith. Cook was the loser in Saturday’s game and had a 10.38 ERA for the A‘s. Smith pitched a scoreless eighth Sunday but allowed two hits, a walk and was charged with the lone Texas run.

OF Coco Crisp (right elbow surgery) played seven innings Sunday in a rehab game for Class A Stockton. Crisp, who attended the Floyd Mayweather-Manny Pacquiao fight Saturday, took batting practice with Stockton Friday and Saturday.

OF Cody Ross was released by the Athletics. He was designated for assignment before Saturday’s 8-7 loss to Texas. Ross played in eight games for the A‘s, producing an average of .095 and one RBI.

RHP Sean Doolittle (strained left rotator cuff) threw a bullpen before Sunday’s game. Manager Bob Melvin said the team hasn’t decided yet if Doolittle will need to throw another bullpen before starting to face hitters.

OF Josh Reddick is on a torrid hitting streak at the plate. Not only does Reddick have an 11-game hitting streak going, he’s making the most of his hits. He had two homers and eight RBIs in the three-game series against Texas to raise his season total to 20 RBIs in 19 games played.