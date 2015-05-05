Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

LF Mark Canha hit a solo homer in the sixth inning off Twins RHP Phil Hughes on Monday, his fourth of the season. It was Canha’s third home run in the past five games and second on Oakland’s current road trip.

C Stephen Vogt went 3-for-5 with a grand slam and a double. The grand slam, in the first inning Monday, was the first of his career and was his third consecutive at-bat with a homer; he hit one in each of his final two at-bats Sunday against Texas. The five RBIs were a career high.

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty’s MRI revealed no structural damage to his throwing shoulder.

OF Josh Reddick was named the co-American League Player of the Week on Monday. Reddick hit .478 with three homers, 12 RBIs and eight runs scored last week. Reddick singled in the ninth inning, extending his hit streak to 12 games.