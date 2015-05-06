FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US MLB
May 7, 2015 / 3:37 AM / 2 years ago

Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DH Billy Butler snapped a career-high 0-for-20 streak with a first-inning single on Monday. He then drove in the first run of Tuesday’s game with another first-inning single, and singled again in the fourth inning. “I think he’s right on the verge. Once you see him start taking more pitches and get comfortable getting deep in the count, that’s another sign,” manager Bob Melvin said.

RHP Tyler Clippard earned the first multi-inning save of his career Tuesday, pitching 1 2/3 innings in Oakland’s 2-1 win over the Twins. A’s manager Bob Melvin said before the game he was considering the idea of using Clippard for longer stints out of the bullpen, in part because his closer only had three save opportunities going into Tuesday’s game. He said after the game he wasn’t going to worry about how quickly Clippard might bounce back: “I prefer to just think about the five outs today, and we’ll figure that one out tomorrow.”

OF Josh Reddick’s career-high hitting streak was snapped at 12 games when he went hitless in four at-bats on Tuesday. Reddick is still hitting .444 in his last 13 games and is the reigning American League Co-Player of the Week.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
