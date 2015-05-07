FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
May 7, 2015 / 9:32 PM / 2 years ago

Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OF Craig Gentry was optioned to Triple-A Nashville. He had three hits in 35 at-bats this season.

OF Coco Crisp was activated from the 15-day disabled list and batted leadoff.

LHP Scott Kazmir allowed six runs on seven hits and two walks over six innings, taking his first loss of the season. Kazmir had allowed six runs total over his past five outings combined.

3B Brett Lawrie doubled in the second inning, extending his hitting streak to 10 games, one game shy of his career high. The 10-game streak is the longest active streak in the American League.

RF Josh Reddick went 1-for-2 with a fourth-inning double. Reddick is hitting .406 over his last nine games and .431 with eight extra-base hits since April 18.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
