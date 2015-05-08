Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Chad Smith was designated for assignment Thursday. Smith allowed five runs in 1 1/3 innings with Oakland this year. In eight relief appearances for Triple-A Nashville earlier this season, he was 1-1 with two saves and a 2.31 ERA.

DH Billy Butler went 2-for-4 Thursday against the Twins. In 138 career games against Minnesota, Butler is batting .304 (163-for-537).

3B Brett Lawrie extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a single to left field in the second inning. The 11-game run matches Lawrie’s career high, set back in 2013. He is 16-for-41 (.390) with one homer and 10 RBIs during the current streak.

RHP Fernando Rodriguez had his contract purchased from Triple-A Nashville, and he joined Oakland’s bullpen. Rodriguez, 30, had a 2.81 ERA with 18 strikeouts in 16 innings of relief for Nashville. He pitched two scoreless innings Thursday and struck out four in his major league season debut. He has previous major league experience with the Astros and the A‘s.