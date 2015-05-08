FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
May 9, 2015 / 6:17 AM / 2 years ago

Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Chad Smith was designated for assignment Thursday. Smith allowed five runs in 1 1/3 innings with Oakland this year. In eight relief appearances for Triple-A Nashville earlier this season, he was 1-1 with two saves and a 2.31 ERA.

DH Billy Butler went 2-for-4 Thursday against the Twins. In 138 career games against Minnesota, Butler is batting .304 (163-for-537).

3B Brett Lawrie extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a single to left field in the second inning. The 11-game run matches Lawrie’s career high, set back in 2013. He is 16-for-41 (.390) with one homer and 10 RBIs during the current streak.

RHP Fernando Rodriguez had his contract purchased from Triple-A Nashville, and he joined Oakland’s bullpen. Rodriguez, 30, had a 2.81 ERA with 18 strikeouts in 16 innings of relief for Nashville. He pitched two scoreless innings Thursday and struck out four in his major league season debut. He has previous major league experience with the Astros and the A‘s.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.