Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP R.J. Alvarez, who had a 13.00 ERA in 10 appearances this season, was optioned to Triple-A Nashville to make room for RHP Angel Castro on Friday. Alvarez was part of the San Diego trade that sent C Derek Norris to the Padres for starter Jesse Hahn.

RHP Evan Scribner had a streak of 10 consecutive scoreless innings heading into Friday nights’ game in Seattle, then he gave up two earned runs while facing just four batters in the seventh inning of a 4-3 loss. Scribner relieved starter Sonny Gray and saw a 3-1 lead turn into a 3-3 score.

RHP Sonny Gray only allowed one earned run in six innings Friday, but his career ERA at Seattle’s Safeco Field actually went up -- to 1.07. Gray, who allowed six hits and struck out nine, did not factor into the decision and remains 3-0 in his career at Seattle and 4-0 overall this season. His 44 strikeouts lead the team and rank third in the American League.

RHP Angel Castro was promoted from Triple-A Nashville on Friday, marking the first time the 32-year-old reliever has made it to the major league. Castro did not get into Friday’s game, although the A’s used five relievers in the 4-3 loss to Seattle.

RHP Jesse Hahn is coming off a rough outing as he heads into his second start against Seattle this season on Saturday night. Hahn gave up season highs of 10 hits and six earned runs in an 8-7 loss to Minnesota his last time out. He was more effective in his previous start against Seattle, allowing just three hits and one earned run on April 12, but the A’s lost that game 8-7 as well after the Mariners scored three unearned runs on Hahn and did most of their damage against the short-handed Oakland bullpen.

OF Alex Hassan was designated for assignment Friday, which could mean the end of his short tenure in the Oakland organization. Hassan has now been DFA six times since last April. Hassan had just one hit in 14 at-bats at Triple-A Nashville after being waived by Texas earlier this season. The A’s had to make a move on their 40-man roster to clear a spot for Friday call-up Angel Castro.

3B Brett Lawrie had his career-best 11-game hitting streak end with an 0-for-5 performance Friday night, but it might not be totally dead yet. Lawrie reached base on an infield chopper between first and second base that was ruled an error on Seattle 1B Logan Morrison. It’s conceivable that the play could be ruled a hit, based on where Morrison was when he tried to field the ball.

RF Josh Reddick hit his third home run of May with a two-run shot in Friday’s fifth inning. The homer gave Oakland a 3-1 lead, and Reddick nearly added another in the eighth but ended up flying out to deep center field. He also had a single stolen away in the 10th inning, thanks to a diving stab by Seattle 2B Robinson Cano.