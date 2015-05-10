Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

1B Nate Freiman (strained lumbar muscle) was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list on Saturday and optioned to Triple-A Nashville. Freiman, who hit .218 in 36 games with the A’s last season, had been on the DL since Opening Day.

SS Marcus Semien filled up the stat sheet during Saturday’s first three innings. He had two singles, two stolen bases and an error by the time the bottom of the third began. Semien finished 3-for-5 and had the first multi-steal game of his career. He now has seven errors this season.

RHP Angel Castro made his long-awaited major league debut on Saturday, having already logged 665 2/3 innings as a minor leaguer and independent-ball pitcher. Castro came on in the sixth inning and struck out the first batter he faced before issuing a single and walk to Seattle’s Robinson Cano and Nelson Cruz. Castro got out of the inning when 3B Kyle Seager flied out deep to center field, having been charged with one hit, a walk and no runs in 2/3 of an inning.

RHP A.J. Griffin, who is also trying to come back from Tommy John surgery, was shut down two innings into a Friday simulated game, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. Griffin’s rehab is on hold.

DH Billy Butler drove in a run for the third consecutive game on Saturday when he had an RBI single in the fifth inning of a 7-2 loss to Seattle. Butler’s two-out single brought in SS Marcus Semien for Oakland’s first run of the game.

RHP Jesse Chavez has allowed one earned run or fewer in two of his three starts this season. Chavez, who opened the season in the Oakland bullpen, has been effective as a starter (1-2, 2.45 ERA) this season and has a career 3.71 ERA in that role. He is scheduled to make his fourth start of the season on Sunday afternoon in Seattle.

RHP Jarrod Parker’s career might be in limbo. Parker, who was making his fourth rehab start while trying to come back from Tommy John surgery, suffered a serious elbow injury Friday night and might not be able to pitch again this season. Parker hurt the elbow while throwing his 87th pitch of a game for Triple-A Nashville, and his prognosis for playing again any time soon was unknown as of early Saturday night.

3B Brett Lawrie, on the heels of a career-best 11-game hitting streak, is having a tough series in Seattle. He went 0-for-5 on Friday night and was hitless in three at-bats with two strikeouts on Saturday night before being lifted for pinch-hitter Max Muncy in the eighth.