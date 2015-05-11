Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

C Stephen Vogt singled in his first at-bat Sunday, marking the sixth time in 10 career at-bats against Seattle ace Felix Hernandez that Vogt had a hit. Vogt ended up going 2-for-3 while Hernandez was on the mound Sunday, giving him a .583 career batting average against the veteran right-hander. He added a solo home run, his eighth homer of the season, off Seattle closer Fernando Rodney in the ninth.

1B Nate Freiman (strained back) was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on May 9. He had begun a rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville on May 4.

SS Marcus Semien probably isn’t in too big of a hurry to get out of Seattle. He went 7-for-13 during the series. On Sunday, he extended his hitting streak to three games with a first-inning single and added two more home runs, both of them coming off Seattle ace Felix Hernandez. Semien became the first player since White Sox 2B Gordon Beckham in June 2012 to homer twice off Hernandez in the same game. Semien went 3-for-4 for the game but also committed his team-high eighth error. Semien’s defense lately has been worth a benching, but his bat is too good to sit.

OF Coco Crisp is still looking for his first hit of the season after striking out in a pinch-hit appearance to end Sunday’s game at Seattle. Crisp, who came off the 15-day disabled list last week, is now 0-for-15 with five strikeouts this season.

LHP Scott Kazmir is coming off his worst start of the season (7 IP, 6 H, 6 ER in a 13-0 loss at Minnesota) after rolling through the opposition during an incredible April that saw him go 2-0 with an ERA of 0.99. Kazmir is scheduled to start Monday’s game against the Red Sox, a team he has faced more than any other opponent in his career. In 27 career meetings with Boston, Kazmir is 9-8 with a 3.98 ERA.

RHP Edward Mujica had not yet been added to the 25-man roster by the time Sunday’s game began. Mujica was acquired from Boston late Saturday night and will have a spot on the 40-man roster available after the A’s transferred RHP Jarrod Parker to the 60-man disabled list. But the A’s will have to make another move to put Mujica on the 25-man roster before he is eligible to make his Oakland debut.

RHP Jesse Chavez got off to a great start Sunday but began to fray through the second time through Seattle’s order. Chavez gave up five hits and four runs in the fourth and fifth innings, spoiling an otherwise solid outing as he suffered the loss in a 4-3 defeat at Seattle. Chavez pitched 6 2/3 innings, allowing all four earned runs and five hits in the fourth and fifth innings, while striking out seven.

RHP Jarrod Parker has a broken bone in his right elbow, tests revealed. Parker is trying to come back from Tommy John surgery and was transferred to the A’s 60-day disabled list. He suffered the latest injury while pitching Friday night for Triple-A Nashville.

3B Brett Lawrie went 0-for-3 Sunday to close out an 0-for-11 series in Seattle that saw him strike out five times. The struggling Lawrie was lifted for a pinch hitter in Sunday’s ninth inning, marking the second game in a row that the A’s opted to hit for him in a key situation.