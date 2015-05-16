Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

C Josh Phegley hit his first home run for the A’s Friday night in a 7-6 loss to the Chicago White Sox, his former team, which traded him to Oakland in the offseason. Phegley led off the fourth inning by crushing a home run deep into the left-field seats off White Sox LHP Carlos Rodon. He also threw out White Sox CF Adam Eaton in the ninth inning trying to steal second.

2B Eric Sogard went 3-for-3 with an RBI and scored a run Friday in Oakland’s 7-6 loss to the White Sox. He’s batting .378 (14-for-37) over his past nine games.

LHP Sean Nolin (sports hernia surgery) was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list and assigned to Triple-A Nashville, where he made three appearances since May 5 on a rehab assignment. Nolin did not pitch in spring training and began the season on the DL as he continued his recovery. The A’s acquired Nolin from Toronto in November as part of a package for 3B Josh Donaldson. A’s manager Bob Melvin said Nolin will be a good option to pitch for the A’s at some point this season, especially after RHP Jarrod Parker’s major setback this month in his recovery from Tommy John surgery.

C Stephen Vogt, who entered play Friday with an American League-best 30 RBIs, was out of the starting lineup for the second straight game, both against left-handed starting pitchers. A’s manager Bob Melvin said Tuesday that the left-handed hitting Vogt was no longer in a platoon with Josh Phegley, a right-handed hitter. Melvin declined to explain why Vogt was out of the lineup against the White Sox. “Usually I explain these things, I‘m pretty amicable about them, but he’s just not in the lineup tonight,” Melvin said before the A’s 7-6 loss to the Chicago White Sox. Vogt did catching drills in his full gear before the game and pinch hit in the ninth, so his health did not appear to be an issue.

RHP Jesse Hahn gave up four runs, but only two of them earned, over 6 1/3 innings, and got a no-decision Friday night in Oakland’s 7-6 loss to the White Sox. He gave up five hits, struck out five and walked two. Hahn faced eight batters in the first inning but held the White Sox to just two runs. “I felt like the first inning I was getting some rust out,” Hahn said. “I started settling in in the second, and I was happy to make it to the seventh.”

INF/OF Ben Zobrist, who underwent surgery April 28 to repair torn meniscus in his left knee, said he expects to run the bases on Saturday or Sunday and, if all goes well, believes he will begin a rehab assignment Monday. “It’s going great,” Zobrist said Friday. “Hitting from both sides of the plate. I’ll take grounds balls like I normally would. I‘m going to go out and do some shuttles and run today. It’s just a progression. They told me this weekend I have to get on the bases before they’ll send me out and so I anticipate that being either tomorrow or Sunday and then Monday probably go out somewhere.” Zobrist said he’ll probably need to play at least five or six rehab games and hopes to be activated when the A’s begin their next home stand on May 25 against Detroit.

1B Ike Davis (strained left quadriceps) was out of the starting lineup for the third straight game Friday against the White Sox and did not make an appearance off the bench. He came out of the game Monday against Boston. Since then he was limited to a pinch-hitting appearance Wednesday vs. the Red Sox.

LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) began a rehab assignment Thursday for Class A Stockton and pitched one inning, striking out two but giving up two solo home runs with two outs. He’ll pitch another inning Sunday for Stockton. “Overall I thought it was a real good day, based on how I felt,” the closer said Friday. “Results-wise, I‘m not happy about the home runs, but this is still a point in the process where you have to be really process oriented and not as much results driven. I was happy with the way that I threw and the way that I felt.”

RF Josh Reddick went 2-for-4 with a double and a three-run triple Friday night in a 7-6 loss to the White Sox. Reddick scored a run and walked. He’s batting .475 this season at home with 19 hits in 40 at-bats. He’s hitting a team-high .339 overall.