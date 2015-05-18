Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

1B Max Muncy hit his first career homer run Sunday, a two-run shot in the fourth inning of a 7-3 loss to the White Sox. Muncy sent RHP Jeff Samardzija’s 0-2 fastball over the right-center field fence. “That was a special moment,” Muncy said. “Unfortunately we couldn’t get the win, but it’s something I’ll never forget.”

OF Craig Gentry was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Sunday to take injured 1B Ike Davis’ spot on the 25-man roster. Davis (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to Thursday. Gentry was hitting .086 with the A’s before being sent down on May 6. He hit .171 with no extra-base hits in nine games with Nashville.

SS Marcus Semien committed two errors Sunday in Oakland’s 7-3 loss to the White Sox and has 13 errors for the season. The A’s lead the major leagues with 42 errors and have a streak of 14 games with at least one error. “We just have to play better,” said Semien, who had on fielding and one throwing error Sunday. “Errors are a combination of things. It’s never the same. Not a mental thing.” Despite his troubles in the field, Semien went 2-for-4. Over his past 24 games, he’s batting .357 with 12 multi-hit games.

CF Billy Burns went 3-for-4 and scored a run Sunday in a 7-3 loss to the White Sox. Burns now has six multi-hit games for the season.

LHP Scott Kazmir (2-2) allowed five runs (three earned) on seven hits in a 7-3 loss Sunday to the White Sox. Kazmir lasted only 4 1/3 innings, his shortest outing of the season. He struck out six, walked three and was hurt by three errors, including one of his own.

INF/OF Ben Zobrist ran the bases Sunday for the first time since surgery April 28 to repair torn meniscus in his left knee and will begin a rehab assignment Tuesday with Class A Stockton. Zobrist ran hard multiple times from home to first, first to third and first to second, sliding a number of times. The A’s are targeting May 25 for his return from the disabled list to the active roster.

1B Ike Davis (strained left quadriceps) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Sunday, retroactive to Thursday. Davis was injured May 11 and was out of the starting lineup the past four games. Davis had an MRI on Saturday that revealed a Grade 2 strain. “After the MRI showed a little bit of defect in there, the best thing to do is put him on the DL and get him 100 percent,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said before Oakland’s 7-3 loss to the White Sox.

LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) made his second rehab appearance Sunday for Class A Stockton, allowing three hits and two runs in the seventh inning of a 3-1 loss to Modesto. Doolittle had no strikeouts or walks and took the loss. His ERA for the Ports is 18.00.