Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

LHP Drew Pomeranz departed with left shoulder tightness three pitches into an at-bat by Astros DH Evan Gattis with one out in the fifth inning. Pomeranz allowed two hits but issued five walks while surrendering one run and striking out two. He also hit a batter. Pomeranz said he experienced pain the AC joint, but he doesn’t expect to miss a start.

RHP Tyler Clippard notched his fourth save on the season with a perfect ninth inning. All four of his saves have come on the road this season, his first with Oakland. Clippard has not allowed a run in seven road appearances.

RHP Edward Mujica recorded his first win of the season after tossing 1 2/3 hitless innings in relief of LHP Drew Pomeranz. Mujica has not allowed a run in four games with the Athletics covering 4 2/3 innings.

RHP Jarrod Parker is scheduled to have surgery Tuesday to repair a fractured bone in his pitching elbow.

3B Brett Lawrie recorded the game-winning RBI with an opposite-field single to right field off Astros RHP Will Harris in the sixth inning. Lawrie, who finished 1-for-4 with a strikeout, snapped an 11-game stretch without an RBI.