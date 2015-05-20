Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

1B Max Muncy hit his second career home run, a solo shot off Astros RHP Roberto Hernandez in the sixth inning. Muncy added a double and finished 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs, and is batting .333 (7-for-21) in 11 games this month. Both homers have come in his last three games.

LHP Drew Pomeranz will return to Oakland on Wednesday for additional evaluation of his ailing left shoulder. Pomeranz departed his start on Monday night with shoulder tightness in the middle of an at-bat in the fifth inning. There is a possibility that Pomeranz could land on the disabled list depending upon the results of the examination.

RHP Sonny Gray had completed five consecutive starts allowing two runs or less before the Astros touched him up for three runs on seven hits and three walks over five innings. He allowed just his second home run on the season, a two-run blast to Astros 1B Chris Carter in the second inning, and saw his ERA swell to 1.92. He entered the game leading the American League in ERA.

LF Coco Crisp departed in the fourth inning on Tuesday night with neck tightness. Crisp battled neck woes last season and played just 126 games. He opened this season on the disabled list following right elbow surgery during spring training and wasn’t activated until May 5. Crisp walked and singled in his two plate appearances and is batting .044.

INF/OF Ben Zobrist (torn meniscus in left knee) went 1-for-3 with an RBI on Tuesday in his first rehab game for Class A Stockton. The A’s are targeting Monday for his return to the active roster.

LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) was sent on a rehab assignment to Double-A Midland on May 19.