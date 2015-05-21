Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

C Josh Phegley went 1-for-3 with a single in the fourth inning, giving him a season-long three-game hitting streak. He also caught Astros CF Jake Marisnick attempting to steal third base in the third inning and has not caught three of 10 would-be base stealers. His three caught-stealings are his most since 2013 when he recorded 10.

LHP Drew Pomeranz was placed was the 15-day disabled list with a sprained left AC joint on Wednesday. Pomeranz (2-3, 4.19 ERA) left his start in the fifth inning Monday night with shoulder tightness.

SS Marcus Semien finished 1-for-5 and extended his hitting streak to eight games with a single in the first inning. The streak represents a career high, and Semien is batting .364 (12-for-33) over that span. He also committed his 16th error in the second inning, most in the majors.

RHP Jesse Hahn recorded his second quality start of the season despite suffering his fourth loss, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks with a season-high six strikeouts over six innings. Hahn allowed a two-run home run to Astros DH Evan Gattis in the sixth inning, just the second homer he has allowed in 44 2/3 innings this season.

RHP Arnold Leon was recalled from Triple-A Nashville to take the roster spot of LHP Drew Pomeranz, who was placed on the disabled list on Wednesday. Leon makes his second trip this year to the A’s bullpen. He pitched one inning in his major league debut, conceding one run, two hits and a walk while striking out one in the ninth inning of Oakland’s 9-2 victory.

3B Brett Lawrie recorded his 11th multi-hit game of the season when he finished 3-for-4 with a double. He recorded a hit in each game of the series with the Astros, hitting .583 (7-for-12) with two doubles and two RBIs for the series.