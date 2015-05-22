Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

CF Billy Burns led off the game with a triple but couldn’t score in part due to a baserunning error. He left early on a pop fly to center and had to go back, and Oakland didn’t get the ball out of the infield after that. He is still hitting .309 after going 1-for-4.

RHP Edward Mujica will go on the disabled list after breaking his right thumb on a grounder hit back to him Thursday.

RHP Jesse Chavez dropped to 1-4 after giving up three runs in six-plus innings, a solid start unraveling in the seventh when he gave up a solo home run to David DeJesus then a single to Brandon Guyer, who would score after Chavez left the game. Chavez allowed five hits, walked one and struck out six while lasting at least six innings for the fourth consecutive start.

LF Sam Fuld missed a major opportunity when he grounded out to first with the bases loaded in the fourth inning. Fuld went 0-for-2 to lower his average to .196. He is 2-for-27 (.074) in May.