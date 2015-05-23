Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Kendall Graveman was recalled from Triple-A Nashville to start Saturday’s contest. After beginning the season on the Opening Day roster, he was optioned to Nashville after going 1-2 with an 8.27 ERA in four starts with the big league club.

2B Tyler Ladendorf (ankle) was recalled from Triple-A Nashville and placed on the 60-day disabled list.

INF Andy Parrino made his 2015 debut after he was selected from Triple-A Nashville earlier in the day. Parrino, who had a .152 batting average in 21 games last season with the A‘s, started at shortstop and went 0-for-2 with two strikeouts as the No. 9 hitter in the lineup.

C Stephen Vogt, who entered Friday’s game mired in a 7-for-40 slump, was 2-for-4 Friday night, including his 10th home run of the season. Vogt, who entered the contest ranked second in the American League in slugging percentage, has six homers in May.

OF Coco Crisp (neck injury) was placed on the 15-day disabled list following Friday’s game.

RHP Edward Mujica (broken right thumb, right thumb laceration) was placed on the disabled list May 22. I

LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Nashville.