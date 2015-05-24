FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
May 24, 2015

Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Kendall Graveman pitched six shutout innings in his first major-league start since April, striking out six and holding the Rays to three hits and two walks. He cited better command of his changeup and sinker as keys to his improved play.

2B Eric Sogard went 2-for-3 with a key hit with two outs in the sixth to drive in the game’s first run. He had gone all season without an RBI against a lefty, and his single set up a four-run inning for the A‘s.

LF Sam Fuld came through with two RBIs on a clutch two-out single in the sixth, then ran into the wall in left field to steal a double from Rays OF Steven Souza.

RF Josh Reddick went 2-for-5, raising his average to .306, the best of any A’s player involved in Saturday’s win.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
