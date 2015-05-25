Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

1B Mark Canha went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run, his sixth of the season and the big blow in Sunday’s 7-2 win for the A‘s. Canha is still hitting just .229, but he has provided power in the bottom third of the batting order.

RHP Sonny Gray left Sunday’s game with an ankle contusion, but should be OK. He threw five shutout innings and scattering four hits in improving to 5-2 on the season.

C Stephen Vogt did not have a hit Sunday, but still managed two RBIs on a pair of sacrifice flies and reached base on a pair of walks. He is up to 33 RBIs in the first 46 games of the season.

RHP Dan Otero came through with two key innings of relief after Gray was injured on Sunday, holding the Rays scoreless despite giving up three hits.