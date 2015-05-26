Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

OF Craig Gentry was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Monday, clearing a roster spot for the return of INF/OF Ben Zobrist from the disabled list. Gentry was 3-for-38 (.079) with two RBIs in 17 games for Oakland this season.

RHP Jesse Hahn pitched his first career complete game and registered a shutout to boot during a 4-0 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Monday. Hahn scattered four singles, struck out five, walked one and threw 76 of his 112 pitches for strikes.

RHP A.J. Griffin, whose rehab was slowed earlier this month due to pain in his right shoulder, threw a bullpen session Monday. He said he felt he was getting closer to throwing in a simulated game. Griffin is still working his way back from Tommy John surgery performed in April 2014.

INF/OF Ben Zobrist was activated off of the disabled list Monday, but he did not play in the Memorial Day victory over Detroit. Manager Bob Melvin said he was available off the bench, and he expects Zobrist to start Tuesday. “It’s always nice to have a guy back who you feel is very impactful for your team, and obviously we made that trade for a reason, so it’s good to have him back,” Melvin said.

RHP Jesse Chavez will try to reverse poor recent fortunes when he opposes Detroit on Tuesday. Chavez is 0-3 with a 9.90 ERA against the Tigers, who have hit .404 against him in nine career appearances, including two starts. Chavez is 0-2 with a 4.34 ERA and a .250 opponents’ batting average over his past two starts.

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (left shoulder strain) threw a bullpen session Monday. Manager Bob Melvin expects O‘Flaherty next to begin a rehabilitation assignment.

3B Brett Lawrie was given a third straight day off by manager Bob Melvin after complaining of a sore back when the team was in Tampa Bay over the weekend. “Any time a guy says he’s ‘pretty good,’ you’re probably better suited to give him one more day,” Melvin said of his conversation with Lawrie.