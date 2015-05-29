Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Kendall Graveman allowed three runs on seven hits over 5 2/3 innings and received a no-decision Thursday night in a 5-4 victory against the Yankees. He struck out four and walked two. Graveman, who made the Opening Day roster but was sent down after his first four starts, threw six shutout innings in a 5-0 victory against Tampa Bay on Saturday.

SS Marcus Semien committed his major league high 18th error Thursday night in a 5-4 victory against the Yankees. In the bottom of the sixth, Semien tried to complete a double play but airmailed his throw to first. Semien has committed at least one error in 10 of his past 19 games.

CF Billy Burns hit his second home run of the season and second in five games Thursday night in a 5-4 win against the Yankees. With two outs in the fifth, Burns lined a CC Sabathia’s first pitch down the left field line and over the fence. He went 2-for-4, scored twice and raised his average to .302.

CF Coco Crisp (neck strain) is expected to have an epidural injection Friday, which would probably keep him from baseball activities for at least another month, A’s manager Bob Melvin said Thursday. Crisp went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 20. He has appeared in only 11 games this season because of elbow and neck injuries.

RHP A.J. Griffin (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) threw a two-inning simulated game Thursday, throwing 15 pitches each frame. “He threw all his pitches,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “I know he was having fun.” Griffin’s simulated game May 7 was cut short because of pain in his right shoulder. Melvin said Griffin will throw at least one more simulated game before a potential rehab assignment.

LHP Scott Kazmir (tight left shoulder) underwent an MRI that showed no structural damage, and manager Bob Melvin said he’ll likely miss just one start with “a little bit of a weak shoulder” and avoid a stint on the disabled list. Kazmir was pulled from his start Wednesday against Detroit after only three innings, despite allowing no hits.

3B Brett Lawrie hit his third home run of the season Thursday night, a two-run shot off LHP CC Sabathia in a 5-4 victory against the Yankees. Lawrie hit Sabathia’s 1-0 pitch into the left field seats with two outs in the sixth inning. He’s batting .298 in May.